'What Test Should Be Done?': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Reacts After Opposition Uproar Over Intoxication Charge In Assembly | VIDEO

Chandigarh: A stormy special session of the Punjab Assembly on International Workers' Day witnessed high drama as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hit back at the Opposition, dismissing allegations and taunting Congress over what he termed “baseless theatrics.”

Session Turns Chaotic After Opposition Walkout

The session, which began on a positive note to mark Labour Day, quickly descended into chaos after Opposition leaders accused Mann of appearing intoxicated in the House. Amid loud protests, members of the Congress and other parties staged a walkout, demanding immediate alcohol and dope tests for the Chief Minister and MLAs.

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‘What Test Should Be Done?’: Mann Hits Back

Responding sharply, Mann ridiculed the Opposition’s demand, saying they had no real issues to raise.

“What test should be done?” he asked sarcastically, asserting that such personal allegations reflect the Opposition’s lack of substance and agenda.

Dismisses Defection Rumours Within AAP

The Chief Minister also used the moment to shut down speculation about a possible split within the Aam Aadmi Party.

He stated that rumours suggesting 40 to 65 MLAs might defect have been “put to rest,” insisting that all party legislators remain united.

Speaker Rejects Demand For Testing

Despite the Opposition’s insistence, the Speaker declined calls for conducting sobriety tests inside the Assembly, further fuelling tensions. The ruling party maintained that the allegations were politically motivated and aimed at disrupting proceedings.

Political War Of Words Intensifies

Mann took a swipe at Congress, saying the session began constructively but the party “always finds excuses to walk out.” The remarks underline the escalating political confrontation in Punjab ahead of key legislative and electoral battles.