Congress Leader Partap Singh Bajwa Writes To Punjab Speaker Seeking Alcohol, Dope Tests For CM Bhagwant Mann, MLAs

Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann & Partap Singh Bajwa |

A special one-day session of the Punjab Assembly held to mark International Labour Day descended into chaos on Friday, as Opposition Congress legislators demanded breath analyser and dope tests for all members, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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The uproar began after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa called for closed-door alcohol testing of all MLAs, citing allegations about the Chief Minister’s conduct during proceedings. The Congress argued that concerns had been raised regarding the behaviour and physical condition of certain members, insisting that medical checks were necessary to ensure transparency and uphold the dignity of the House.

Tensions escalated rapidly, leading to heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches. Congress MLAs eventually staged a walkout and later reportedly gathered in the Speaker’s office, pressing for mandatory “alcometer” tests for all legislators.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also clashed with Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira over his conduct in the House, further fuelling disruptions. The Speaker had to repeatedly intervene to restore order amid the escalating confrontation.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema rejected the allegations against Mann, calling them baseless and politically motivated. He countered by referring to a recent complaint against Khaira, accusing him of illegally encroaching on Panchayat land.

In a letter to the Speaker, Bajwa termed the issue a matter of “grave concern” affecting the dignity of the Assembly, and demanded immediate testing of all members, beginning with the Chief Minister.

The controversy drew reactions from other parties as well, with Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP leaders criticising Mann’s conduct and backing calls for a probe.