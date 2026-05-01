'CM Always Drunk, Unfit To Govern': Swati Maliwal Launches Scathing Attack On Bhagwant Mann Amid Punjab Assembly Uproar

Maliwal’s remarks came alongside a video clip from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings, where Mann appeared visibly agitated and engaged in heated exchanges with Opposition leaders and even objected to a woman journalist’s movement inside the House.

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In a strongly worded post, Maliwal accused the Chief Minister of habitual intoxication, claiming he attends official meetings, religious places, and even government events after consuming alcohol. She called for an alcohol test, stating that a leader “constantly under the influence” cannot govern a sensitive border state like Punjab.

The controversy coincided with dramatic scenes in the Assembly, where Mann’s “blow hot, blow cold” behaviour left members stunned. During a debate on a resolution concerning labourers, Mann abruptly lashed out at Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for criticising the limited outcomes of special Assembly sessions held over the past four years.

In an unusually aggressive response, Mann defended the April 13 session that passed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Bill, 2026, questioning the Opposition’s intent. The situation escalated further when Mann targeted Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira over his phone usage, triggering protests from Opposition benches.

Tensions peaked when Bajwa demanded a breathalyser test for all MLAs, leading to chaos in the House. Congress legislators stormed the well, shouted slogans, and eventually staged a walkout.

Mann later attempted to defuse tensions by offering extended speaking time to the Opposition, but the damage had already been done, with the Assembly witnessing one of its most turbulent sessions in recent times.