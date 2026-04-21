'First Class Flight Tickets, Most Expensive Hotels': AAP MP Swati Maliwal Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan & Kejriwal's Former Aide Bibhav Kumar Over Netherlands Visit

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Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has hit out at the Punjab Chief Minister over his visit to the Netherlands and has also alleged that he has handed Arvind Kejriwal’s former aide Bibhav Kumar the keys to the entire government.

Taking to X, she wrote: “With the summers intensifying, they’ve pulled out millions and crores of rupees from Punjab’s treasury to take travel agent Bhagwant Mann ji along with Bibhav Kumar on a tour to the Netherlands and Finland.”

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"First Class flight tickets, the most expensive hotels, and every comfort imaginable. This Bibhav Kumar was called a thug by the Supreme Court; today, Bhagwant Mann has handed him the keys to the entire government," she added.

She further said, "Z+ security, a government bungalow, a convoy of cars, the status of a Cabinet Minister. The day the way Punjab has been looted comes to light, the people of Punjab won’t let these folks set foot in their streets and neighbourhoods."

Punjab CM's Netherlands Tour

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday embarked on a visit to the Netherlands to strengthen bilateral partnerships and attract investments across key sectors, including food processing, logistics, alloys and steel, pharmaceuticals and information technology, officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

SC Remarks On Bibhav Kumar

"Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM's residence," the Supreme Court had asked in August 2024, as it came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s then aide Bibhav Kumar, who had allegedly assaulted AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

"We are shocked. Is this a way to deal with a young lady? He (Bibhav Kumar) assaulted her even after she mentioned her physical conditions," a bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan said in its scathing remarks.