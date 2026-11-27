Pakistani minister Musadik Malik (left) spoke to a Geo News TV anchor about his India visit. | X

Pakistan minister Musadik Malik said engagements during his recent New Delhi visit were a "mixed bag", while admitting that he met "sensible people" but the environment felt polarised too.

Speaking to Geo News about his visit to November 20-24 New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination said, "There is a choice to burn bridges or build them. They must have their reservations, because we have not had the best relations."

When asked by the television anchor if he felt he was at the receiving end of hate in India, Malik said he felt political polarisation, likely driven by ideological differences. "In many meetings, there were sensible people. They wanted to listen to what was being said. The interactions with senior leaders were good. It was a mixed bag," he said.

اگر مسئلہ سیاسی نوعیت کا ہو اور مقصد پوائنٹ اسکورنگ ہو، تو پھر بہت مشکل ہو جاتی ہے۔وفاقی وزیر ڈاکٹر مصدق ملک کی دورۂ انڈیا کے حوالے سے گفتگو۔ https://t.co/pdmuQKHk4q — Musadik Malik (Office) (@Team_Musadik) November 27, 2026

Pakistan At SCO Summit

Malik led the Pakistani delegation at the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at New Delhi's Purana Qila from November 20-22. At the gathering, Malik spoke of the shared historical links through the Indus Valley civilisation, Gandhara and Taxila. He called for an SCO network of cultural institutions, a shared digital archive of regional heritage and a framework to protect heritage sites from environmental threats.

Malik's was the first visit by a Pakistani minister since 2023, when then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meet in Goa. This was the first high-level ministerial engagement since Operation Sindoor in May last year, wherein terror targets were destroyed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

No Formal Bilateral Talks In New Delhi

During Malik's visit, no formal bilateral talks took place between India and Pakistan. On the sidelines of the forum, Farhat Ayesha, deputy national coordinator for the SCO at Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, extended an invite to Lahore, which was recently designated as the Tourism and Cultural Capital (for 2026-27) by the SCO.

Ahead of the visit, Malik said he intended to hold discussions in the "multilateral context" during his Delhi visit, emphasising te role of culture in fostering India-Pakistan dialogue.

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