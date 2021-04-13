What is the significance of National Fire Service Day 2021?

National Fire Service Day is observed every year on April 14 to remember the 71 firemen who lost their lives fighting the fire that took place at freighter SS Fort Stikine at the Victoria Dock in the then Bombay Port on April 14, 1944. The explosion led to the killing of hundreds of people including the firemen. It also caused extensive damage to the ships. To remember those brave men who lost their lives fighting the fire, the day is observed nationally every year.

More details about the explosion:

The Bombay Explosion of 1944 occurred when the freighter SS Fort Stikine carrying a mixed cargo of cotton bales, gold and ammunition including around 1400 tons of explosives caught fire and was destroyed in two giant blasts, scattering debris, sinking surrounding ships and setting fire to the area killing around 800 to 1300 people. Some 80,000 people were made homeless and 71 firemen lost their lives in the aftermath.