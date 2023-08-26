What Is The Jawahar Point Controversy? Why Is BJP Accusing Congress Of Dynastic Politics Over Moon Landing? |

BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Saturday. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took it to his social media and slammed the grand old party for naming the landing point of Chandrayaan-1 as 'Jawahar Point,' which showcases the dynastic politics carried out by the Congress when in power.

Poonawalla also defended PM Modi's stand on naming the landing points of Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3. "PM Modi puts India first," he said in a post.

"Lander was called Vikram Lander after Vikram Sarabhai. Had it been UPA they would have never sent Chandrayaan 2 & 3 & if they did they would have named it Indira Point and Rajiv Point," said Poonawalla while further attacking the Congress over naming places over the Gandhi family.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi sparked a controversy today during a telephonic interview with a TV news channel. Alvi criticised the Prime Minister for naming the landing point of Chandrayaan-3 as 'Shivshakti,' but later ended up in a verbal spat with the news reporter.

The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the morning during his address to the ISRO Scientists team at the Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

Rashid Alvi Questions PM Modi's Take On Naming Chandrayaan-3's Landing Point

While speaking with the India Today TV channel, Rashid Alvi launched an attack at PM Modi and said, "It is laughable. Who has given the right to PM Modiji to do the naamikaran (naming ceremony) of the surface of the moon? The entire world will laugh. We are not the owners of the moon.” He then continued to complain that the BJP party has a habit of exhibiting ownership over everything ever since they assumed power.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The conversation further escalated after the journalist questioned the Congress leader about them naming the landing point of Chandrayaan-1 as 'Jawahar Point' when they were in power in the year 2008. This fueled the debate as the leader of the grand old party went all defensive over the question.

Alvi's Defence On Question About Congress Renaming Chandrayaan-1 Landing Point

Rashid Alvi stated that the name 'Shivshakti,' which is given after one of the most worshipped Hindu deities shows Modi's stand on it, while Nehru’s name could not be compared to any other name. “You can’t compare Jawahar Lal Nehru. Whatever ISRO is it is only because of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru,” said Alvi terming Nehru as the founding father of India's space race.

Rashid Alvi is the same leader who had earlier asked for evidence of the surgical strike conducted by Indian armed forces against Pakistan. He also tried to criticise the Ayodhya verdict by Supreme Court and questioned the integrity of the apex court.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)