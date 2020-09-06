What is the 'Gabbar Singh Tax' Rahul Gandhi has cited in his latest video?

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the massive GDP contraction seen in the first quarter of this financial year. In the April-June quarter of 2020, India's GDP shrank by 23.9%. And while many had attributed this to the COVID-19 pandemic - the Congress has hit out at the ruling BJP over its policies and initiatives. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had incidentally attributed this to "an act of God" -- a statement that had triggered massive backlash.

Now, Rahul Gandhi in a video posted to Twitter has said that one of the reasons behind the slump was the "Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) of the Modi government". Now, just as an aside we want to clarify that there isn't really a 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. This is merely a moniker utilised by Gandhi to hit out at the opposition.

"This has ruined many things: 1. lakhs of small businesses; 2. crores of jobs and the future of the youth; 3. economic status of the states. GST means economic disaster," he added in the caption.