What Is Shigellosis? Kerala Reports 85 Confirmed Cases Amid Fresh Health Concern

Shigella bacteria | X/@PBSHABD

A recent outbreak of Shigella infection in Kerala has brought renewed attention to the dangers posed by bacterial diseases, following the death of a four-year-old child in Kozhikode. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the number of cases continues to rise across the state.



According to the Kerala Health Department, 85 confirmed cases of Shigella infection and more than 70 probable cases have been reported until June 7 this year. According to The Hindu, Medical experts have warned that young children, particularly those below the age of five, remain the most vulnerable group and account for the highest mortality rates associated with the infection.



What Is Shigellosis?



Shigellosis is an infectious disease caused by Shigella bacteria. The illness primarily affects the digestive system and commonly leads to diarrhoea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting. In more severe cases, patients may experience bloody stools and dehydration.



Doctors caution that complications can arise if the infection is left untreated. These may include bloodstream infections, seizures and haemolytic uraemic syndrome, a serious condition that can affect kidney function. Diagnosis is usually made through clinical symptoms and laboratory testing of stool samples.



How Does It Spread?



Shigella is highly contagious and spreads through the faecal-oral route. The infection can be transmitted through contaminated food and water, poor sanitation and inadequate hand hygiene. Direct contact with an infected person can also lead to transmission, particularly in crowded environments or while caring for someone who is ill.



Who Is Most at Risk?



While anyone can contract the infection, children under five years of age face the highest risk of severe illness. Elderly individuals and people with weakened immune systems or chronic health conditions are also more likely to develop complications.



Prevention and When to Seek Help



Health experts recommend regular handwashing with soap and water, consuming safe drinking water and thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables before consumption. These simple steps can significantly reduce the risk of infection.



Medical attention should be sought immediately if symptoms include persistent fever, bloody stools, excessive thirst, reduced urination, dry mouth, confusion or signs of severe dehydration. Although most Shigella infections are mild, staying hydrated and seeking timely treatment can help prevent serious complications.