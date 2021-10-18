What is Milad-un-Nabi? All you need to know birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind extended his greeting on the eve Milad-un-Nabi on Monday. He said, “On the auspicious occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday which is celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my greetings to all our fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters".

"Prophet Muhammad’s life is an example of fraternity, compassion and affection. He will always remain a source of inspiration for humanity. Let us take inspiration from his life & ideals and work for the prosperity of the society and promotion of peace and harmony in the country”", the president added.

What is Milad-un-Nabi?

Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Mohammad Saheb. The festival is observed by many Muslims from the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. It is also known as Un-Nabi by the name of E-Milad, Nabi Day, Mohammad's birthday or the Prophet's birthday. First celebrated as an official festival in Egypt, the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad became more popular during the 11th century.

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad. He was born in Makkah, Saudi Arabia in 570 C.E. and passed away in 632 C.E on the same day. The day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The two major sects of Islam, Sunnis and Shias commemorate the occasion on different days in the same month. While Sunnis observe the day on the 12th day of the month, Shias do it on the 17th day of the month.

Prophet Muhammad is the last messenger of Allah who spread the message of love and unity for all the human beings. This day gained popularity in the 8th century when the prophet’s house was converted into a prayer hall. Unlike now, the day was observed in a very different form.



The history of Mawlid goes back to the early days of Islam when people gathered to read poetry and sang verses to honour Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet's life and teachings, as reflected in the Hadith, continue to influence believers. Muslims who observe Milad-un-Nabi remember, discuss and celebrate the Prophet's life on Eid Milad Un Nabi. People hold night-long prayers and send Milad-un-Nabi e-cards to friends and family. Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak!

Public gatherings customarily take place to mark this day. Religious congregations are also observed where leaders enunciate the teachings of Islam and the life of the Prophet by focusing on his teachings, sufferings, and his forgiving nature.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:38 PM IST