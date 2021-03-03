What is Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana? All you need to know about the monthly scholarship for science students

Government of India has introduced a new scheme Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana which aims to identify and encourage talented students to pursue careers in research. Under this scheme, the government offers monthly fellow-ships to students of class 11th, 12th and graduation. Under this scheme, an annual national-level aptitude test is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore who are studying Basic Science and taking up research careers.

The scheme has been helping the students since last two decades who have been looking to make a career in research. The fellowship amount has been classified in two categories, Rs 5000 and Rs 7000 and is given to the students on monthly basis. The examination takes place in two stages.

The scheme was started by the Department of Science and Technology of the Union Government in 1999. Under the scheme, a high level examination is conducted for the selection of the students at the meritorious level at the national level. The exam is conducted in two levels, one aptitude test and the second consists of an interview.