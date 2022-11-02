What is Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome? Hyderabad woman dies after getting haircare service at salon...

Representative Image | File photo

A soothing head spa at a beauty parlour or a hair salon might set you up for a fantastic hair day. However, if people are not careful by the pressure applied during the head massage or the position of leaning to the hard basin, your neck might pain and trigger changes for a stroke.

While some find nail polish smell disguising, others would hate the smell resulted during a hair bleach. If you ever experience discomfort during or after a salon session, it is crucial to get to notice of the people around, or in extreme cases with the health experts.

Recently, news media brought to notice that a 50-year-old woman died after taking haircare services from a Hyderabad-based salon. Taking to Twitter after the bizarre death of a female suffering a stroke after hair wash, a doctor suggested it to be a case of "Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome."

To the unversed, the term was coined by Dr Michael Weintraub in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 1993 after about five women developed “serious neurological symptoms following shampoos at hair salons”, reported The Guardian.

Dr Sudhir Kumar suggested that taking home hacks are ideal and said, "Take home message: Stroke affecting vertebro-basilar artery territory can occur during shampoo hair-wash in a beauty parlor, especially in women with other atherosclerotic risk factors and undetected vertebral hypoplasia. (sic)"

Check tweets for details:

2. Symptoms did not improve, the next day she developed mild imbalance while walking. She was referred for my opinion. She had mild right cerebellar signs. MRI brain revealed infarct in right posterior inferior cerebellar territory, MR angiogram showed left vertebral hypoplasia — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) October 30, 2022

4. Take home message: Stroke affecting vertebro-basilar artery territory can occur during shampoo hair-wash in a beauty parlor, especially in women with other atherosclerotic risk factors and undetected vertebral hypoplasia. Prompt recognition and treatment can prevent disability — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) October 30, 2022