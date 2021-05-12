What is B.1.617 COVID-19 variant? Amid rising cases of mutant strain, Centre raps those dubbing it as 'Indian variant'

Earlier today, a WHO report had said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 had been detected in sequences uploaded "from 44 countries in all six WHO regions".

"As of 11 May, over 4,500 sequences have been uploaded to GISAID (platform of data sharing mechanism for influenza) and assigned to B.1.617 from 44 countries in all six WHO regions, and WHO has received reports of detections from five additional countries," WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic. The WHO report also said it has received "reports of detections from five additional countries".

What is B.1.617 COVID-19 variant?

The B.1.617 strain is called a double mutant because of the presence of two changes in the virus's genome, called E484Q and L452R.

According to reports, scientists believe that this strain has pushed new COVID-19 cases to record levels in the second wave of the pandemic.

The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant "variant of concern" after those detected in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

WHO has characterized the lineage B.1.617 as a variant of concern (VOC). This variant, also known as the double mutant, leads to loss of neutralisation of antibodies. The emergence of this variant is being seen as a factor behind the sudden surge in the number of cases.

Variants of concern are those considered more dangerous than the original form of the virus first seen in China in late 2019. That danger stems from a variant's higher transmissibility, lethality and resistance to vaccines, or either of them.

B.1.617 contains three sub-lineages, which differ by few but potentially relevant mutations in the spike protein -- this helps the virus enter the human cells, as well as the prevalence of detection globally.

"At the present time, WHO has designated B.1.617 as a VOC based on early evidence of phenotypic impacts compared to other circulating virus variants," WHO said.

According to WHO, B.1.617 sub-lineages appear to have higher rates of transmission, including observed rapid increases in prevalence in multiple countries.

