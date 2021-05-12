Indian Twitterati slam media for calling B.1.617 variant of Coronavirus as 'Indian variant'

The World Health Organisation, on Tuesday, classified the B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in India, as a variant of concern globally.

Some preliminary data have suggested that this strain has increased transmissibility. The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as a variant of global concern after those detected in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil.

The B.1.617 variant, commonly known as the double-mutant strain, was first found in Maharashtra. The government recently said the recent surge in some states had shown a correlation with the rise of this strain. The variant has also been found in several other countries, and many nations have restricted travel to and from India.

However, the Government of India clarified on Wednesday that the WHO has not called it the Indian variant. The government mentioned that all media reports calling it the Indian variant are baseless.