Rohingya Refugees will get houses in Delhi? What has the Centre said about Rohingyas?

Refugees belonging to Rohingya Muslim community celebrate Eid al-Adha festival, in New Delhi | PTI

Following a tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday applauding the decision taken by the central government to shift Rohingya refugees staying in tents to flats in New Delhi equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security, right-wing commentators immediately took issue with the announcement, forcing the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue a clarification.

The decision, which was taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital, was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi and was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs.

So what is the fuss about?

Right-wing groups in India have objected to the idea that flats and other amenities should be provide to Rohingya, whom they see as 'illegal immigrants'.

In particular, they object to this move as they consider it to be a violation of the Citizenship Act (Ammendment) Bill, 2019.

What has the Home Ministry said?

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a clarification on the matter, saying that it has not given any direction to provide EWS flats to Rohingya Muslims in Delhi and has asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to ensure that "illegal foreigners" remain at their present location.

The MHA also said the Rohingya "illegal foreigners" are to be kept in detention centres until their deportation as per the law and the Delhi government has been directed to declare the current site of their stay as a detention centre.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that the MHA has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," an MHA spokesperson said.

What has the Home Ministry told the Delhi Government?

On the proposed move by the Delhi government to shift the Rohingya Muslims to a new location, the MHA has directed the Delhi government to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners remain at their present location as it has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the country concerned through the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The illegal foreigners are to be kept in the detention centre till their deportation as per law. The government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a detention centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately," the spokesperson said.

Are all Rohingya in the country being offered accommodation?

No.

According to an estimate of the Home Ministry, around 40,000 Rohingya migrants live in different parts of the country, including Delhi. Most of those are undocumented, and hence, considered 'illegal foreigners' as per the MHA.

The announced housing scheme is applicable only to around 1,100 Rohingya, who currently reside in the national capital.

Noting that the Delhi government proposed to shift the Rohingya Muslims to a new location, the Home Ministry said it has directed the Delhi government to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners remain at their present location as it has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the country concerned through the Ministry of External Affairs.

Is this contrary to current Indian Government policy on Rohingya?

Yes.

Last year, the government had informed Rajya Sabha that illegal Rohingya immigrants are staying in 12 States and Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Kerala.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said that the government got reports that Rohingya Musilms have "indulged in illegal activities in the country."

He said that all foreign nationals who enter into the country without valid travel documents are treated as illegal migrants.

The minister added that detection and deportation of illegal migrants, including Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, after due process of nationality verification, is a continuous process.

(with inputs from PTI)