What goal, what wayout post Lockdown 3.0, asks Congress

Our Bureau / New Delhi

The Congress on Saturday expressed concern that neither the PM nor the Home Minister, not even any official, came forward to explain the Lockdown 3.0 imposed on Friday evening through an official order that does not say what is the goal or wayout the government is looking at or how the difficulties faced by the people will be resolved. Its chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala posed five questions, wanting to know if the Lockdown 3.0 is the last or more such lockdowns are in store and when the lockdown will be lifted completely. He sought to know if the government has any goalpost on coming out of the coronavirus and the economic crisis by May 17 and what effective and decisive steps are taken to achieve these goals.