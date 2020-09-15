What does the word ‘haramkhor’ mean? Check out ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Arshi Khan and Sambit Patra’s epic debate

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Arshi Khan, who joined Congress in 2019, locked horns with BJP leader Sambit Patra for a debate on the meaning of 2020’s controversial word ‘haramkhor’.

Patra referred to Shiv Sena spokesperson and RS MP Sanjay Raut’s comment on Kangana Ranaut and asked Khan if she supported him using such words for the actress.

Khan interjected and asked if he knew what the word meant. She went on to add that ‘haramkhor’ is an Urdu word which means ‘nikamma’ or ‘aalsi’.

According to Quora, ‘haramkhor’ is a swear word, meaning, a person who resorts to illegitimate means or underhand dealings to make a living.

Patra then asked Khan if she would use the same word to address Congress president Rahul Gandhi, to which there was no response.