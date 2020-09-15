What does the word ‘haramkhor’ mean? Check out ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Arshi Khan and Sambit Patra’s epic debate

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Arshi Khan, who joined Congress in 2019, locked horns with BJP leader Sambit Patra for a debate on the meaning of 2020’s controversial word ‘haramkhor’.
Patra referred to Shiv Sena spokesperson and RS MP Sanjay Raut’s comment on Kangana Ranaut and asked Khan if she supported him using such words for the actress.
Khan interjected and asked if he knew what the word meant. She went on to add that ‘haramkhor’ is an Urdu word which means ‘nikamma’ or ‘aalsi’.
According to Quora, ‘haramkhor’ is a swear word, meaning, a person who resorts to illegitimate means or underhand dealings to make a living.
Patra then asked Khan if she would use the same word to address Congress president Rahul Gandhi, to which there was no response.
He shared the clips from his debate on Twitter and wrote, “Doesn’t know the full form of PoK ... “Haramkhor = lazy” Now don’t say “Dog” (kutta) means penguin!! Amazing people…”
After a Twitter user gave him some info on Khan, Patra said, “Ohh ..I actually didn’t know who Smt Aarshi Khan Ji was ..Ohh now I see ..she’s a Congress Spokesperson ..She said Haramkhor means आलसी ..& when I asked is RahulG “aalsi”,”aarshi” Ji didn’t reply Now I get it!!”
Raut had lashed out at Ranaut over her comments comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. And while many condemned the 'Panga' actor's comments, things took a profane turn.
Many criticised Raut for calling Kangana a "Haramkhor ladki". "What is law? What Kangana has said...is that respectful? Why are you advocating for that woman? A person who has insulted Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra...your channel is batting for her?" Raut can be heard asking a News Nation journalist in the short video clip.
Upon receiving flak, Raut claimed that the words used by him are being interpreted a tad incorrectly. In a video clip from an Aaj Tak interview, he said that while people use the word in different ways, he had meant in as being "beimaan" (dishonest).
"Woh toh naughty girl hai...maze karti hai maine dekha hai...maine toh bas usse beimaan kaha," he said.
