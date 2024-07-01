What Criticism Is Faced By The 3 New Laws Inferred Today?

India's three new criminal laws, namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BNA). | File Image

India's three new criminal laws, namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BNA), have sparked significant controversy since their introduction in Parliament. These laws are set to replace the long-standing Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872. As their enforcement date of July 1, 2024 approaches, criticisms have only intensified.

The New Laws Implied Today

The Indian Parliament enacted three new criminal codes in December 2023: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita ('BNS'), the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita ('BNSS'), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam ('BSA') to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860 ('IPC'), the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 ('CrPC'), and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 ('IEA').

Lack of Transparency And Scrutiny

One major criticism revolves around the lack of transparency and thorough scrutiny during the legislative process. The laws were introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in August 2023, aiming to update outdated colonial-era laws. However, concerns have been raised about the limited time for public and expert input. Despite committees offering recommendations, including substantial revisions, many suggestions were overlooked, raising questions about democratic due process.

Concerns Over Specific Provisions

Specific provisions within the new laws have drawn significant backlash. For instance, Clause 104(2) of the BNS, which mandates severe penalties for negligent driving resulting in death, faced widespread opposition from drivers and legal experts alike. Critics argue it could violate constitutional rights against self-incrimination. Despite protests, the clause remained unchanged, highlighting a perceived disregard for public feedback.

New laws in India are will be enforced from July 1st, 2024.



Bharathiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023

Bharathiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023

Bharathiya Sakshya Adhiniyam-2023



Ethical And Practical Concerns

Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have criticised the laws' passage as undemocratic. They argue that rushing such sweeping legislative changes undermines democratic principles and calls for a renewed parliamentary review. Furthermore, concerns have been raised about inadequate training time for law enforcement and judicial officials before the laws' implementation, potentially compromising effective justice delivery.

Continuation Of Colonial Legacy

Contrary to claims of decolonization, some critics argue that the new laws perpetuate colonial-era practices rather than modernise them. Retaining stringent provisions such as sedition laws and introducing harsher penalties for offences like mob lynching and terrorism have been cited as examples. This has led to accusations that the reforms fail to shift towards a more rehabilitative justice system, instead maintaining punitive measures.

Language And Cultural Concerns

The imposition of Hindi-language titles on these laws has sparked protests in non-Hindi-speaking states like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Advocates argue that this violates constitutional provisions on language use in official documents and undermines linguistic diversity. The controversy reflects broader discontent with centralising policies that neglect regional linguistic identities.

Increased Burden On Judicial System

Legal experts, including senior advocate Indira Jaising, have warned that the new laws could exacerbate the existing backlog of criminal cases in Indian courts. With millions of pending cases across district, high, and supreme courts, the introduction of complex new laws without adequate judicial preparation may overwhelm an already strained judiciary.

The uproar surrounding India's new criminal laws underscores deep-seated concerns about legislative transparency, constitutional rights, judicial preparedness, and cultural sensitivities. Critics argue that rushing such monumental changes without sufficient public and expert consultation risks undermining the very democratic principles they aim to uphold. As the implementation date nears, calls for reconsideration and comprehensive parliamentary review grow louder, reflecting the profound impact these laws could have on India's legal landscape and societal fabric.