'What About Cases Against Students?': Tejashwi Yadav Questions Govt After Protest Agreement

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday hailed students who spearheaded the nationwide protests against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, while questioning the future of thousands of criminal cases registered against those who participated in the agitation.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said students had fought not only for their own rights but also for a fair and transparent future, adding that several Opposition parties, including the RJD, had stood firmly behind the movement.

'We Salute The Students'

Congratulating the protesters for sustaining the agitation, Yadav said the students deserved recognition for raising their voices against alleged examination irregularities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We salute all the students who launched the movement against the paper leak. They fought for their rights and for a better future. Almost every Opposition party supported their demand, and we also joined the movement."

Questions Over Cases Against Protesters

While acknowledging the recent agreement that led to the conclusion of the protests, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister raised concerns over the legal consequences still facing many participants.

"A bigger question now arises. Under the agreement reached yesterday, what will happen to the cases registered against those who participated in the protests?"

Yadav claimed that thousands of students and protesters across multiple states continue to face criminal cases despite the movement ending.

'Police Action Across Bihar Is A Matter Of Concern'

Highlighting the situation in Bihar, Yadav said demonstrations had taken place in almost every district, with students taking to the streets to demand accountability over the alleged paper leak.

Describing Bihar as the "cradle of democracy," he criticised the government's handling of the protests and alleged that police action had been excessive.

"Bihar is the cradle of democracy and has always shown the way to the country. But the manner in which the government and the police acted across every district is a matter of concern."

He further claimed that hundreds and thousands of students had faced police action and that many continued to be entangled in legal proceedings.

Backdrop Of Statewide Protests

The remarks come after widespread demonstrations over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, including a Bihar bandh on July 25 that witnessed clashes between protesters and police in several districts.

The protests saw incidents of stone-pelting, lathi-charge and detentions, including that of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. Student organisations and Opposition parties have since demanded that all cases filed against protesters be withdrawn.

While the agitation has formally concluded following the Centre's acceptance of key demands, Opposition leaders continue to press for clarity on the legal status of those booked during the protests.