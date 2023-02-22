Western Railway to run festival special train between Bandra terminus and Bhavnagar

Representative image | YouTube screengrab

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar stations.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Train No. 09201 Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 6th March 2023 at 14.50 hrs & will reach Bhavnagar at 06.15 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09202 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhavnagar on Sunday, 05th March 2023 at 21.00 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 11.10 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Botad, Songadh and Sihor Gujarat stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09201 & 09202 will open from 23rd February, 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)