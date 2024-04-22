Western Railway Announces Summer Special Train Between Udhna And Puri | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run Summer Special Train on Special Fare between Udhna-Puri. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 08472 Udhna - Puri Weekly Special will depart from Udhna at 5 pm , on every Tuesday & Friday and will reach Puri at 10.45 pm, the next day. This train will run from 26th April, 2024 to 28th June, 2024.

Similarly, The Train No.08471 Puri – Udhna Weekly Special will depart from Puri at 06.30 am, every Monday & Thursday and will arrive Udhna at 2.00 pm, the next day. This train will run from 25th April, 2024 to 27th June, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Chalthan, Vyara, Nandurbar, Amalner, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda Road, Sambalpur City, Rairakhol, Angul, Talcher Road, Dhenkanal, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road stations in both directions.

The train will have AC 2 - Tier, Ac 3 - Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. The Booking for Train No. 08472 will open from 23rd April, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in