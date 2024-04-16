West Kutch Police Apprehend Suspects In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

Kutch: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of West Kutch Police has apprehended two suspects in connection with the recent firing incident at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. Acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of the suspects in the Mata No Madh area of Kutch district, the West Kutch Crime Branch swiftly launched an operation, culminating in the arrest of the duo at 1 am today.

The arrested individuals, identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were promptly taken into custody and transported to Dayapar Police Station. Hailing from Champaran, Bihar, Gupta and Pal were subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. The firing incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday outside Salman Khan's Galaxy residence in Bandra, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The assailants, arriving on a motorcycle, unleashed a barrage of gunfire, with one bullet striking the actor's balcony.

Following the shooting, Gupta and Pal hastily abandoned their motorcycle and sought to evade capture by making their way to Bandra Railway Station. From there, they embarked on a journey, boarding a train from Santacruz and then hiring an autorickshaw to Mira Road. Their escape route eventually led them to Surat and, ultimately, to Bhuj, where they were intercepted and apprehended by the vigilant efforts of the Crime Branch.

The suspects, now in Mumbai's custody, are slated to appear before the court as part of ongoing legal proceedings. Police authorities have underscored the importance of thorough interrogations to ascertain the motives behind the shooting and to identify any individuals or entities responsible for contracting Gupta and Pal for the criminal act.