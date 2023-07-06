West Bengal: Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee Discharged From Kolkata Hospital

Twitter

Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee was discharged from Kolkata's SSKM hospital on Thursday evening. While coming out of the hospital, the West Bengal CM was accompanied by TMC's leader and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Watch the video here:

Mamata was was admitted to the hospital after she received an injury while alighting from a helicopter after it made an emergency landing near Siliguri last week.