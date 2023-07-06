 West Bengal: Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee Discharged From Kolkata Hospital
West Bengal: Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee Discharged From Kolkata Hospital

Mamata was was admitted to the hospital after she received an injury while alighting from a helicopter after it made an emergency landing near Siliguri last week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee was discharged from Kolkata's SSKM hospital on Thursday evening. While coming out of the hospital, the West Bengal CM was accompanied by TMC's leader and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Watch the video here:

WB: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Condition Improving, But Pain Persists, Says Official Statement
