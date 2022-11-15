West Bengal: WB Primary TET 2014 list features names of political leaders, board says ‘genuine’ candidates | Representative Photo

Kolkata: Amidst continuous protest by the job aspirants in the city after their jobs were denied due to the teachers’ recruitment scam, the West Bengal Primary TET list of 2014 featured names of political leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Apart from these two leaders the list also featured names of BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (Subhendu as spelt in the list) and senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.

Addressing the media, Goutam Paul, president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education said that these names are ‘coincidental’ and are of ‘real’ candidates.

Goutam Paul: List is genuine

“The names are coinciding with the political leaders but are genuine candidates. There are three candidates whose names coincide with my name. There are three candidates named Goutam Paul. If someone wants they can verify with the telephone numbers,” said Paul.

Slamming the education system, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the TET 2014 list proves that the list is just an ‘eyewash’.

“There has been widespread corruption in the education system and once again the TET 2014 list proves that the list is nothing but an eyewash. The entire thing is fake,” said Adhikari.

Sarcastically the Leader of Opposition asked for his ‘appointment’ letter.

However, according to Calcutta High Court sources, lawyer Dibyendu Chattopadhyay wanted to bring this issue in court.

Meanwhile, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday also asked the CBI probing the teachers’ recruitment scam about the time that the central agency would take to complete the probe.