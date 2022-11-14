SSC scam: Court denies bail to Mamata Banerjee's ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee |

Alipore: Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee's bail application has been denied yet again. A special court in Alipore has extended jail custody of Mamata Banerjee's former Minister, who was held in SSC scam, till November 28.

Furthermore, the special court of Alipore has also remanded other accused Subiresh Bhattacharya, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Shantiprasad Sinha, Ashok Saha, and two middlemen, Prasanna and Pradeep, to jail custody. The seven defendants in the SSC case will be held in jail until November 28.

The remaining six people, as well as the state's former education minister, Partha, appeared in court on Monday. Partha appeared in court and requested bail.

He also expressed his displeasure with the CBI investigation

He also expressed his displeasure with the CBI investigation. Under the guise of an investigation, he also asked how long he would be held in jail custody.

After a lengthy question and answer session in court, the bail applications of seven people, including Partha, were ultimately denied.

Partha has been imprisoned for 113 days

Partha has been imprisoned for 113 days. He had previously applied for bail during the October 31 hearing, citing his illness. Even after 100 days of investigation, no evidence was found against him, according to Partha.

The CBI, on the other hand, has repeatedly told the court that they require more time for interrogation. On October 31, the court sentenced him to 14 days in jail. That time period ended on Saturday. Partha was then brought back to court on Monday. On this day, the bail application was also denied.