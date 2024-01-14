 West Bengal: War Of Words Ensues Between Congress And TMC Over Seat Sharing
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury fired back at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, asserting that Congress, with its full might, will fight in West Bengal.

"Whatever the high command decides is up to them. The equation between TMC over Assam seats will be taken care of by Assam leaders. In West Bengal, Congress will fight alone with all its might," mentioned Chowdhury.

Notably, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on X, said, "Despite contesting NCHAC elections for the first time, @AITC4Assam managed a higher vote share than INC, the primary opposition. One might say their seat share aspirations in Bengal are akin to aiming for the stars when they couldn’t quite grasp the ground in their own backyard!"

After TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee skipped the opposition alliance's virtual meeting on Saturday, speculations were reportedly being made that TMC had agreed to leave the Congress three seats in Bengal in return for three seats in Assam and one seat in Meghalaya. Notably, this is not the first time that the state Congress chief has shown his dissent against TMC. Earlier, several times he had challenged the TMC to contest against him in his Behrampore constituency. Chowdhury even claimed earlier that he might 'leave' politics if he lost the seat.

Chowdhury also slammed TMC for reportedly sparing two seats in Bengal which have sitting Congress MPs.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it an 'arrogant alliance'.

