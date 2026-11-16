West Bengal: Wanted Criminal Involved In 36 Cases Killed In Police Encounter After Firing At Constable | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kolkata: Within 48 hours, after a cop got injured by open firing by a miscreant identified as Ratan Sheikh at Birbhum district, police on Sunday caught Sheikh and took him to the brick kiln where he had hidden the firearm and was encountered there.

This is the fifth encounter after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Bengal.

According to police sources, Sheikh, who was wanted in at least 36 cases was found on Sunday after two days' search was taken to a brick kiln in Nanur in Birbhum, where he said he had kept the weapon with which he fired at the constable on Friday.

After showing the firearm, Sheikh again resorted to open fire and in self-defence, policemen resorted to counter firing injuring Sheikh. After he was taken to Nanur hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival confirmed a senior police officer.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari warned criminals and people possessing illegal firearms to leave the state.

“The deceased had injured a constable and police did whatever was needed. Those goons having illegal firearms and rapists can leave this state. This is not their place,” warned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Notably, after the incident on Friday where the constable was injured, the Chief Minister had visited injured constable Biswajit Das at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and inquired about his condition.

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