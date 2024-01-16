West Bengal: VHP To Stage Protest Against Monk Attack In Kolkata; Demands Apology From CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal: VHP To Stage Protest Against Monk Attacks In State | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday will hit the streets protesting against the attack on monks at Purulia, who visited Bengal to attend Gangasagar Mela.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, VHP South Bengal spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee said that through the protest rally, VHP will demand protection for the monks from the West Bengal government.

VHP threaten to stage fierce protests

"We will take out a protest rally that would go till Esplanade and through this protest rally we would demand protection for the monks by the state government. The innocent monks just visited the state to attend the annual Gangasagar mela," said Mukherjee.

In a video message VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should immediately tender an apology from the monks.

VHP directs CM Mamata to apologise

"Bengal has given saints like Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Rishi Aurobindo and others and now just to appease minority votes Mamata Banerjee's goons have attacked the monks. She should immediately apologize or else VHP will hold bigger protests. In Bengal Ma Kali is worshipped and even during then the pandals are ransacked," said Jain.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh however, said, "It was a confusion that emerged due to language problem. The BJP is trying to unnecessary politicize it. Every religion and every festival is given due importance in West Bengal."