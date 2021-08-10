Watch Video: Hindu monks meet West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar, express reservations over 'Khela Hobe Divas' date

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with representatives of various temples including representative of Bharat Sevashram Sangh, and requested the Governor to ask the state government to change the date of ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ from August 16.

Talking to the media, Suvendu said that at least 6000 Hindu Bengali’s were killed on August 16, 1946, and that day is known as ‘Great Calcutta Killings’ for which we have requested the Governor to ask TMC government to change the date.

“The TMC’s game is on every day. They can distribute playing materials from their cut money but they should change the date as that date is horrifically remembered as Direct Action Day or Great Calcutta Killings. Many dead bodies kept lying on road for days to be fed to dogs and vultures even for which that day should not be celebrated,” claimed Suvendu, who represented as a trustee of Jagannath Temple as well.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that Bharat Sevashram Sangh did a lot to help people during the Great Calcutta Killings for which they have the right to speak on the development.

“BJP from day one has been objecting this Khela Hobe Divas on August 16 and now even the monks went against it. Mamata Banerjee should understand the sentiment of people. BJP will hold Paschim Bangal Bachao Yatra (Save West Bengal rally) and Shahid Samman Yatra on August 16,” said Ghosh.

According to Suvendu, the Governor said he will do the needful and convey the message to the West Bengal government.

However, according to the Governor House sources, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is leaving for Delhi on Tuesday night.

“He will be visiting the national capital for 2 days. He is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” said the sources.

It can be recalled that this is Dhankhar’s second visit to the national capital in less than a month.

