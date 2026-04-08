 West Bengal: Unmanned Vehicle Slams Into IndiGo Aircraft At Kolkata Airport, Plane Grounded For Inspection
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West Bengal: Unmanned Vehicle Slams Into IndiGo Aircraft At Kolkata Airport, Plane Grounded For Inspection

An unmanned third-party vehicle struck a parked IndiGo aircraft on the apron at Kolkata airport on April 7, 2026. The airline grounded the plane for inspection following the incident. Authorities have been informed, and an investigation is expected to determine how the vehicle moved unattended and caused the collision.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
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West Bengal: Unmanned Vehicle Slams Into IndiGo Aircraft At Kolkata Airport, Plane Grounded For Inspection | x

Kolkata: An unmanned third-party vehicle on the apron hit a parked IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata airport on Tuesday, prompting the airline to ground the plane for inspection, the carrier said.

“A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata on April 7, 2026. The relevant authorities have been informed,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

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The aircraft has been grounded and is undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations, the spokesperson added.

The plane was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati, but the airline arranged an alternate aircraft to operate the service.

No injuries were reported.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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