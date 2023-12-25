West Bengal: Union Minister Amit Shah & Party Chief JP Nadda To Hold Meetings With BJP Cells In Kolkata Ahead Of 2024 Elections |

Firm in winning at least 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Kolkata on Monday night to hold several organizational meetings with various cells and committees of the Bengal BJP.

According to state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, both Shah and Nadda, after offering prayers at a Gurudwara in central Kolkata and at the Kalighat temple in South Kolkata, will hold back-to-back organizational meetings. They will also meet social media volunteers at the National Library.

Shah's target of 35 Lok Sabha seats

It may be recalled that during the visit to the state in April, Shah had set a target of 35 Lok Sabha seats and also mentioned that if the BJP wins at least 35 Lok Sabha seats, it can bring the TMC regime to an end.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, "In the last Lok Sabha election, we had a target of 22 seats, and we won 18 seats. This time, with a target of 35 seats, we will win at least 30 seats for sure."

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold protests across the state on Tuesday, demanding an apology from BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar for allegedly insulting Swami Vivekananda.

Udayan Guha's comment during 'Lokkho Konthe Gita Path'

It is pertinent to mention that on Sunday, during the 'Lokkho Konthe Gita Path' program in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, TMC minister Udayan Guha, slamming BJP, quoted Swami Vivekananda and said that the youths would have been 'happier' if instead of Gita Path, a football match was organized.

Terming the comment as 'Leftist', Majumdar slammed back at Guha.

Countering claims of TMC's demand for an unconditional apology, Majumdar said, "I have not said anything wrong, so the question of an apology does not arise. They should read Vivekananda properly, and if they want, I can conduct a class for them," added Majumdar.