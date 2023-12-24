West Bengal: BJP Organizes 'Lokkho Konthe Gita Path' In Kolkata; PM Modi Sends Wishes For Mass Bhagavad Gita Recitation

Lokkho Konthe Gita Path: West Bengal BJP Organise Mass Bhagavad Gita Recitation In Kolkata | BJP Bengal

Kolkata on Sunday witnessed 'Lokkho Konthe Gita Path' (Mass Bhagavad Gita recitation) at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose scheduled visit to the event got cancelled due to some other work, sent good wishes for the event.

PM Modi wishes on Instagram

Taking to X, Modi said, "Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path’… The initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable. I am positive that the recitation of Srimad Bhagavad Gita by such a huge gathering of people who have come together from different walks of life will not only boost social harmony but also infuse energy into our nation’s development journey," (sic) he added.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's message for 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' program that is to be organised on Parade Ground, in Kolkata.



The message reads, "...The initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable..." pic.twitter.com/k86CNz5YZR — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also seen at the venue reciting verses from the Gita.

Political slugfest

Talking to the media after the programme, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "The state government tried to stop people from coming. But such an event got immensely successful without any cooperation from Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) nor police."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Udayan Guha, quoting Swami Vivekananda, said that instead of organizing Gita recitation, they could have organized a 'football match to rejuvenate the youths'.

"Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP is trying to tickle Hindu sentiments. This time Modi will vanish," said Guha. Slamming Guha, Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that only 'leftist' people can say things like this.

"Bengal has always been the centre of Sanatan Dharam"

"Bhagavad Gita is the highest gift to this world. Bengal has always been the centre of Sanatan Dharam. In between, it got derailed due to the Leftists, but now it will get back on track as Brigade Parade ground is the place of political war, and the recitation of Gita here is an achievement," added Majumdar.

TMC leader Shashi Panja, taking potshots at Majumdar, said that the BJP Bengal president had 'insulted' Swami Vivekananda while abusing TMC. Dwarka's Shankaracharya and Panda of Jagannath Temple Puri were also present at the event.