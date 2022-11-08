e-Paper Get App
The incident took place near Mahishrekha bridge between Kulgachia and Bagnan railway stations on Monday night, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
West Bengal: Two teenagers mowed down by local train while clicking selfie | Representative pic/ Wikipedia
Two teenagers were mowed down by a local train while clicking selfie on railway tracks in West Bengal's Howrah district, GRP said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Sharif Ali Mullick and 14-year-old Shariful Mullick, both residents of Sattar Mullick Para in Bagnan area, he said.

The bodies were recovered and handed over to their parents after post-mortem examination, he added.

