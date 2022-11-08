Gujarat: Woman run over by Vande Bharat Express train near Anand in | Twitter

Gujarat: A 54-year-old woman was run over by Vande Bharat Express train near Anand in Gujarat, the Railway Police has confirmed.

Recently, there have been multiple reports on instances when the train collided with cattle in Gujarat.

Labourers run over by train in Delhi

Last month, 3 people were run over by a train between Badli Yard and Holambi in Delhi. The deceased were were identified as Mohd Hafiz, Mohd Shahrukh (both are relatives) and Riyazul. All of them are in the age bracket ranging from 19 to 21 years.

The bodies were found lying a little away from Badli station towards Holambi. Station Master Badli conveyed the information about the unfortunate incident.

Initial enquiry revealed that these three and a fourth person Mohd Ehsaan, who also works and stays with them, had gone to a nearby park and were returning to their residence.

(with inputs from PTI)