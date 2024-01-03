West Bengal: Two Nodal Officers Each From Centre & State Appointed To Probe Corruption, Says Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti | File pic

Kolkata: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, during her visit to Kolkata on Wednesday, announced the appointment of two nodal officers each from the central government and the state of West Bengal. These officers are tasked with investigating alleged corruption in the implementation of central schemes in the state, following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the fund freeze issue.

Jyoti clarified, "The nodal officers, appointed jointly by the central government and the state, are examining the issues at hand. Our intention was never to halt funds for any schemes. If that were the case, funds for all schemes would have been stopped. We are committed to ensuring that those involved in corruption will face consequences. The people of Bengal should not suffer due to the actions of one person or due to dynasty politics."

Addressing the previous visit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs to her office in October, Jyoti criticized their lack of intention for constructive discussion. She stated, "The TMC MPs did not come with the intention to engage in a meaningful discussion. Their focus seemed to be on playing politics and causing suffering to the people of Bengal. Perhaps, they lacked the necessary documents or reports. I patiently waited for them in my chamber for over one and a half hours."

In October of the previous year, a delegation of TMC MPs led by TMC MP and national secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited the national capital to address the fund freeze issue. They claimed that the central minister avoided meeting them, and later, the police detained them for forcibly staying inside the minister's office premises.

In response to Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti's statements, TMC MP Shantanu Sen dismissed her remarks as 'false'. Sen remarked, "From the Prime Minister to other ministers and even Ministers of State (MoS), false statements are being made. I challenge Jyoti to publicly release the CCTV footage, provided they have not been deleted."