 West Bengal: Trial run of maiden underwater metro in the country successful
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Trial run of maiden underwater metro in the country successful | Representational Image

Kolkata: For the first time in India, Metro has completed under the river journey. After a long wait India’s first Metro on Wednesday has run under the iconic river Hooghly connecting the twin cities Kolkata and Howrah.

In order to witness the historic moment, general manager of Metro Railways, P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager, from Mahakaran (Writers building in Kolkata) to Howrah Maidan station (other side of the river) in Rake No. MR-612. He had even offered prayers at Howrah. Additional general manager H. N. Jaiswal also accompanied Reddy.

Step forward toward transportation

Later, MR 613, another rake was also taken to Howrah Maidan station. “The trial run between the Esplanade and Howrah Maidan (4.8 kms) will be done for the next seven months before it is opened for regular services,” said Reddy.

Kausik Mitra, CPRO/Metro Railway has said that this is a step towards modern mode of transportation.

Metro tunnel 32 meters below water level

“This is a historic moment for Metro Railway as after overcoming many hurdles we have succeeded to run rakes beneath the Hooghly river. This is a revolutionary step,” said Mitra.

With the tunnel placed 32 meters below from the water level, the metro services is expected to stretch 520 meters under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) sources, a cost of approximately Rs 120 crore has been incurred for this.

