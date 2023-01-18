Cressanda Solution Limited bags prestigious order for in-coach digital advertising in Kolkata Metro for 5 years

Cressanda Solutions Signing Agreement

In advance stages of negotiations for providing Wi-Fi services in Kolkata Metro

Highlights:-

Company aims to serve 7-8 lakh passengers daily with an annual target of 15 crore passengers and above.

Company is planning to launch a Super-App which allows passengers to get Wi-Fi during the journey.

In July 2022 Cressanda signed a MOU with a consortium led by Bufshelfco, South Africa for a period of three years to provide IT infrastructure, super app development, digital services etc.

Cressanda’s revenue for Non-Fare Revenue is expected to cross Rs 75 crore annually in initial years and pre-tax profit margin of 15-20%.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Cressanda Solutions Ltd – leading company providing IT solutions, digital media and IT enabled services has bagged prestigious order for in-coach digital advertising in the Kolkata Metro for a period of 5 years. The contract is renewable for an additional 5 years. Company aims to serve 7-8 lakh passengers daily with an annual target of 15 crore passengers and above. Company is in advance stages for the contract for providing in-coach wi-fi services.

Kolkata Metro Trains operates about 39 trains daily which provide 15 hour services, each train has 9 coaches and each coach has 2 TVs on which the company has acquired exclusive rights for digital advertisement. For the total advertisement content 70% is for the commercial advertising on this platform and a 30% advertisement slot is reserved for government advertisements.

In September 2022, Cressanda Solutions applied to the Ministry of Railways for Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) proposals to provide comprehensive services to the South-Eastern Railway (SER), including Wi-Fi, advertising, pick up and drop services and above all, moving. Infotainment services in trains offer preloaded multilingual content including movies, news, music videos and general entertainment through buffer-free media servers installed inside the coaches.

Sharing more details, Mr. Soumyadri Shekhar Bose, Executive Director and Managing Director, said, “This opportunity to handle Non-Fare Revenue proposals will put Cressanda in a significant position in the market as it aims to serve 7-8 lakh passengers daily with an annual target of 15 crore passengers and above. Company’s revenue from these services is expected to cross over Rs 75 crore annually in the initial year with pre-tax profit margin expected to be in the range of 15-20%.”

The company is planning to launch a Super-App which allows passengers to get Wi-Fi during the journey. For that very purpose, in July 2022 Cressanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with a consortium led by Bufshelfco 59 (Pty) Limited, South Africa (Bufshelfco) for a period of three years to provide IT infrastructure, super app development, digital services and will provide advanced user experience by providing superior services across various static and mobile platforms of marketing services. With this expertise and experience, Crescenda aims to provide uninterrupted mobile Wi-Fi services to a large number of users of its services at multiple locations spread across India, whether by air, sea or road.

Cressanda Solutions Limited is an India-based company engaged in providing information technology (IT), digital media and IT enabled services. The company has embarked on a transformational journey to innovate, expand and integrate its technology offerings with capabilities to serve larger organizational opportunities. These service contracts will generally have a profitable and long-term financial profile, and will have a profound social impact. To deliver and successfully execute turnkey projects, the company in its new incarnation has partnered with best-in-class partners and has top talent with deep domain expertise.

