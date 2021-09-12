West Bengal: 'Transforming UP' advertisement features Kolkata flyover image; TMC mocks BJP

Kolkata: After Kolkata’s Maa flyover featured in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s advertisement in a national daily and even after the national daily sought an apology, things didn’t stop there. War of words started between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over the advertisement.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that a mistake can happen and if the TMC wants they can move the court.

“Whether it is Maa flyover or Baba flyover I don’t know. There can be a mistake and if the TMC wants they can move the court against the BJP,” said Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said that the flyover had collapsed during TMC regime taking several lives and also that he was not aware what exactly the advertisement was all about.

On the other hand, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, “Transforming UP for @myogiadityanath means stealing images from infrastructure seen in Bengal under @MamataOfficial's leadership and using them as his own! Looks like the 'DOUBLE ENGINE MODEL' has MISERABLY FAILED in BJP’s strongest state and now stands EXPOSED for all!”

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that such an act of BJP proves that West Bengal truly got developed under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s regime.

“Is it true @myogiadityanath @BJP4Bengal @BJPTripura that UP CM claiming his success using Kolkata pictures? If it is so, what a shame!!!! May we have an explanation from @amitmalviya?,” read Kunal’s tweet.

Terming both the BJP and the TMC ‘thieves’, senior left Front leader and politburo member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that the TMC had ‘stolen’ the schemes of the CPI (M).

