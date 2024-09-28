 West Bengal Tragedy: 4 Members Of Family Electrocuted To Death While Rescuing Cow In Jalpaiguri
The tragedy occurred when Paresh Das tried to rescue a cow from being electrocuted by a live wire at their house. He was electrocuted in the process. His wife, son, and grandson also lost their lives while trying to save each other.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): Four members of a family died in an electrocution incident at their home in the Gajoldoba area on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Paresh Das (60), his wife Dipali Das (55), their son Mithun Das (32), and their two-and-a-half-year-old grandson, Subrata Adhikari.

About The Incident

The tragedy occurred when Paresh Das tried to rescue a cow from being electrocuted by a live wire at their house. He was electrocuted in the process. His wife, son, and grandson also lost their lives while trying to save each other.

Local residents immediately called the fire department and police. The victims were rushed to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where doctors confirmed their deaths.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Shama Parveen, District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri, confirmed their deaths. She said, "Preliminary reports indicate that illegal hooking was the cause of the incident. However, police are investigating." The bodies have been sent to the medical college for post-mortem.

Illegal hooking is when people take electricity without permission by connecting wires directly to power lines. It is dangerous because it can cause fires, electrocution, and damage to the electrical system.

Further investigation is underway.

