West Bengal To Provide Eggs Separately In School Mid-Day Meals From August 1 | X - PTI

Kolkata: Ending speculations over the new all-vegetarian menu, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday had announced that eggs will be part of students' mid-day meal.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said that eggs will be provided separately to the schools by the state government from August 1.

“The ISKCON will continue to provide vegetarian mid-day meals at schools, and the government will arrange for self-help groups to provide boiled eggs to children. This measure is taken to ensure that our students receive a complete, protein-rich diet,” said Adhikari.

VIDEO | "ISKCON to supply midday meals to Kolkata schools from August 1, state to additionally provide eggs to students through SHGs," says West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB). #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/OWHb8GMTr2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026

Notably, shortly after coming to power it was announced that ISKCON will provide only nutritious vegetarian food as mid-day meals to the students.

“We have now raised the allocation for primary schools to Rs 10 as it is in the case of high schools. ISKCON serves mid-day meals to students in many states. In Odisha a separate group serves non-vegetarian food to the students. We have adopted this model,” further mentioned Adhikari.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also transferred Rs 296.64 crore through net banking to 80,375 government for their development.

“Though the amount is not very high, the funds were needed for the development as due to arrogance and rigidity of the previous government especially in the last three years these educational institutions have suffered a lot. 60 per cent of the composite grant for schools is provided by the Centre and the remaining is being given by the state government,” further stated the West Bengal Chief Minister.