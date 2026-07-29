GIFT City's Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC Targets USD 1.5 Billion AUM In 3 Years | ANI

Gandhinagar, July 29: GIFT City-based Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP is aiming to double its assets under management (AUM) to USD 1.5 billion over the next three years from the current USD 750 million, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The company is also expecting to secure a full licence for its Abu Dhabi operations by the end of this calendar year after receiving principal approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulator.

Sachin Sawrikar, Managing Partner of Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP, said the company has completed most of the regulatory requirements and is in the final stages of fulfilling the remaining conditions before applying for the final licence.

“We have almost completed all the conditions except for one or two. We expect to complete those in the next few days and apply for the final licence. We expect to receive the licence before the end of the calendar year,” he said.

After receiving the licence, the company plans to establish a fund in Abu Dhabi as part of its international expansion strategy.

Sawrikar said the next phase of growth would focus on expanding the investor base, strengthening distribution networks and establishing a presence across key domestic and international markets.

“The initial growth was easier. Going forward, we have to broaden our investor pipeline, build distribution infrastructure and establish our presence across multiple geographies. Once that ecosystem is in place, growth can accelerate much faster,” he said.

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As part of its product expansion plans, the company intends to launch two dollar-denominated products — a debt-oriented commodity and precious metals arbitrage fund and a global equity fund.

It is also evaluating opening additional international offices in Mauritius and Singapore, while strengthening its domestic presence through investor relations and distribution offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The company aims to expand access to global investment products for Indian investors through partnerships with banks and fund distributors.

The company currently manages around USD 750 million in AUM and expects its growth to be driven by a wider investor network and increased presence in international markets.

Commenting on the economic outlook, Nachiketa Sawrikar, Portfolio Manager at Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should continue supporting growth as current inflationary pressures are largely driven by external factors.

“Consumers are already under stress because of external developments. Monetary policy should be counter-cyclical and avoid placing an additional burden on them through higher interest rates,” he said.

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