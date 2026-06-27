'West Bengal To Follow Due Process For UCC Implementation,' Says CM Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari speaking on the sidelines of a government programme to mark the 189th birth anniversary of literary icon Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on Friday said that Bengal would follow the prescribed process for bringing in the UCC.

A UCC Bill is likely to be introduced in the state assembly on June 29 during the ongoing budget session.

“There is a procedure for UCC implementation, and just like other states, even Bengal will adhere to the procedure. Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have already implemented UCC proposals. Now even Bengal will also implement it as mentioned in the manifesto,” said Adhikari.

Notably, UCC will cover matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance.

Adhikari also announced setting up a ‘Vande Mataram Museum’ to honor literary icon Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

“This is for the first time that such an event is being organised by the state information and cultural affairs department to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Last time when I visited ancestral residence at College Street in North Kolkata the door was locked and the roads were damaged by the earlier TMC government. Works of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay are still relevant in today’s society,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that the fund allocations for the Vande Mataram museum have already been announced in the state budget for the financial year 2026-27.