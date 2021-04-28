West Bengal: TMC’s Anubrata Mondal skips ‘strict surveillance’ for over two hours; EC sends notice

Birbhum: A day after ECI instructed ‘strict surveillance’ for TMC district president Anubrata Mondal, the leader went missing after he left his residence at 11:40 am this morning. After two and a half hours he was found offering prayers at Tarapith temple. Election Commission sent a fresh notice to Anubrata Mandal.

Talking to the media, the TMC district president said that ‘the Game is on’ and also that he will work according to his will.

“We have given several applications with some names to ECI to arrest some culprits but no action has been taken. The ECI and police are working on the behest of the BJP. I have gone out and done what is necessary. No matter what, we will win all 11 constituencies,” claimed Mandal.

According to sources, soon after he had stepped out from his house after a while he had visited several TMC party offices to decide upon the strategy of the polls on April 29.

Soon after the development, Election Commission of India (ECI), had sent another notice to Anubrata stating that he will have to inform every move that he decides to the executive magistrate till April 30 by 7 am.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated that a day before the election, as a district president Anubrata has the right to go anywhere and also that the ECI is purposely mounting pressure on Anubrata Mandal.