West Bengal: TMC worker files complaint against actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, state party chief Dilip Ghosh, blames them for instigating violence

Amid the ongoing controversy sparked over the post-poll violence in West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress worker, Mrityunjoy Paul has filed a complaint against actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh "for instigating and provoking BJP workers in spreading violence and brutality in the whole state.

During the day, two incidents of attacks on TMC and BJP leaders were reported. Initially an attack on BJP leader and union minister V Muraleedharan and later TMC's Udayan Guha was attacked, in both the matters the parties have blamed each other for the attack.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also accused the saffron party of instigating violence in Bengal to put undue pressure on the state government on the issue of law and order.

Speaking at a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said, "One minister is trying to provoke people. Some sporadic incidents happen after elections and that is natural, but the BJP-led Central government is trying to exaggerate the whole thing. They are instigating violence."

Banerjee also said that the BJP leadership should control itself and accept the mandate of the people.

Meanwhile, over the violence incident, today, a four-member delegation team of Union Home Ministry met DG and Chief Secretary at West Bengal secretariat to seek reports on the post-poll violence.