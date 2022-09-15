e-Paper Get App
West Bengal: TMC slams National Women Commission for their 'silence' over Lakhimpur Kheri rape-murder

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
UP Shocker: Two minor Dalit girls raped & hung from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri, 6 arrested | Twitter

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leadership on Thursday slammed National Women Commission for not being ‘active’ in the alleged law and order crisis in Uttar Pradesh.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that if anything happens in Bengal then the National Women Commission visits the state but doesn’t visit UP during the crisis.

“It seems that the National Women Commission works at the behest of BJP as even if a small thing happens here they come and visit but in UP two minor girls were brutally raped and murdered but they didn’t take any action,” said Ghosh.

It may be noted that as per the autopsy report, the two minor Dalit sisters were raped and then strangulation caused the death.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar also questioned the national women's commission.

“It is deplorable the way the national women commission is remaining silent over the gruesome rape and murder of two Dalit sisters. A family has lost their daughters. The women's commission should go and visit the family. If anything small happens in Bengal the Commission visits the state and also takes suo-moto cognizance. Law and order has worsened in UP during BJP rule,” slammed Kakoli.

TMC minister Sashi Panja also claimed that women and girls are not safe in UP.

“The brutal rape and murder once again made it clear that women are not safe in UP. The silence of the chairperson of National Women Commission Rekha Sharma is deafening. They should take proper action against this,” mentioned Panja.

article-image

