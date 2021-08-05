West Bengal: TMC protests in Tripura over attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s car on August 2

Kolkata: TMC workers held agitation in front of Tripura Police Station over the attack on TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Tripura.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the police didn’t arrest a single person who agitated and threw stones and sticks at Abhishek’s car.

“The police are not cooperating with the TMC workers. They should have arrested those who had attacked Abhishek on his way to the temple. If the police had already arrested someone then they should show us. It is indeed understood that after one and a half year TMC will oust BJP and will form the government in Tripura,” said Kunal.

Notably, a day before, contrasting several claims of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the BJP took to Twitter and claimed the TMC model in West Bengal is a ‘chat’.

At the press conference in Tripura on August 2, Abhishek claimed that democracy doesn’t exist in Tripura following the attack on his car, the BJP on Twitter had posted the picture of TMC cadres attacking BJP national President JP Nadda at Diamond Harbour where Abhishek is incidentally the TMC Lok Sabha MP.

Abhishek claimed that BJP sends ‘goons’ at people’s houses in Tripuraif they speak in favour of the TMC, countering the claim BJP posted videos of BJP cadres beating up BJP supporters and even destroying their houses in West Bengal.

At a time when Abhishek claimed that security of women is not there in BJP ruled Tripura, the BJP post a video where TMC men cadres were seen beating the TMC women supporters and even threatening them of rape.