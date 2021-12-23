West Bengal: TMC leader Firhad Hakim appointed as Kolkata mayor

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim has been appointed as the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Atin Ghosh was appointed as Deputy Mayor of KMC.

Meanwhile, party MP Mala Roy elected as chairperson of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The ruling TMC swept the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls held on December 19 by winning 134 out of 144 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party finished second with three seats. The Congress and the Left won two wards each.

The civic body was being run by a board of administrators led by Hakim after the five-year tenure of the elected mayor-in-council ended in May 2020. The special arrangement was made as the civic elections could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elections to over 100 other civic bodies across the state are also pending for over a year now. On December 6, the State Election Commission told the Calcutta high court that municipal elections in the remaining 22 districts will be held in six to eight phases by May 2022.

