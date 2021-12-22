After drubbing in Kolkata municipal polls, West Bengal BJP makes major organisational changes

Kolkata: A day after the results of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) were announced, the state BJP made major changes in the state organization bringing a host of new faces.

Changes were made both at the general secretary and vice president level. According to BJP sources, the changes are made to bring in more new and young faces in the organization.

In the list released by the BJP, the Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Bagmundi MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato were retained as general secretaries, MLAs Agnimitra Paul and Dipak Barman were inducted as general secretaries. Jagannath Chattopadhyay was also inducted as a general secretary of the party’s state unit.

Rathin Bose and Sanjay Singh, former general secretaries, were appointed as vice presidents of the state unit.

Pratap Banerjee, Jayprakash Majumdar, Biswapriyo Roy Chowdhury and Ritesh Tiwari were dropped from the vice president post. Saumitra Khan, who was heading the youth wing, was appointed as a vice president while Indranil Khan was inducted as the president of Yuva Morcha. Tanuja Chakraborty was made president of the women wing of the state BJP replacing Agnimitra Paul.

Newly appointed youth wing president Indranil Khan said that the youth should come up to break the alleged atrocities by the TMC government.

“The election in the state is just a farce. The youth wing will come together to bring back democracy in the state,” said Indranil.

Meanwhile, the senior BJP leader and former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy taking to Twitter slammed state BJP leaders and termed them to be ‘rotten, debauch and traitors’.

“I didn’t slam the state leaders on twitter so far just to get accolades or limelight. I did it just to show people who all are running the state BJP. The debacle was bound to happen,” read the tweet.

However, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and national vice president Dilip Ghosh will meet national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh and other organizational leaders at the national capital on Thursday.

According to BJP sources, the union leaders had called upon the state leaders to take stock of the poll debacle.

Incidentally, the Left Front had emerged as the main opposition pushing BJP in the third position after the KMC poll results.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:57 PM IST