West Bengal: TMC govt will lose power by December, says LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that the Trinamool Congress government will lose power by December this year.

At a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has broken alliance with the BJP, Adhikari claimed that Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will take place together in Bengal in 2024.

“Just wait and see what happens as the present government of Bengal will lose power by December this year,” said the Leader of Opposition.

Earlier, several times citing the alleged ‘corruption’ issue, Adhikari had claimed that the Trinamool Congress government won’t be in power for long and also claimed that the people of Bengal want a ‘corruption-free’ state.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the BJP is far away from the public mandate.

“In several states, especially the smaller ones BJP is spending crores of rupees to buy MLAs and to topple the government. Be it Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra and now Jharkhand, the BJP is spending crores of rupees as they are far away from the public mandate,” mentioned Ray.

TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that if Adhikari is an ‘astrologer’ then he should have predicted the present scenario of Bihar.

“The BJP should now concentrate on Bihar. If the Leader of Opposition is acting like an astrologer he should have predicted the present scenario of Bihar,” said Chandrima.

Meanwhile, in a high-level meeting of the BJP at the national capital on August 11, state president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice president Dilip Ghosh, LoP Suvendu Adhikari, and other leaders will be visiting New Delhi on Thursday.

