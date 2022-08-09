9 killed as autorickshaw rams into bus in West Bengal's Birbhum | ANI

At least nine people died when an autorickshaw and a state transport bus collided on National Highway-60 in Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred at Mallarpur near Rampurhat when the overcrowded autorickshaw collided head on with the SBSTC bus.

All nine victims were passengers of the autorickshaw, Birbhum SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi said.

West Bengal | 9 people killed in auto and bus collision in Mallarpur police station area of Birbhum district: Dhiman Mitra, SDPO Rampurhat pic.twitter.com/dqPmhhZves — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022