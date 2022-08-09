e-Paper Get App

9 killed as autorickshaw rams into bus in West Bengal's Birbhum

The incident occurred at Mallarpur near Rampurhat when the overcrowded autorickshaw collided head on with the SBSTC bus.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 08:18 PM IST
At least nine people died when an autorickshaw and a state transport bus collided on National Highway-60 in Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

All nine victims were passengers of the autorickshaw, Birbhum SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi said.

